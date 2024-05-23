Dubai: Saudi Arabia's railway network is experiencing a significant surge in activity, with passenger and cargo figures reaching new heights in the first quarter of this year.

More than eight million passengers traveled by train during this period, surpassing previous records.

Within cities, over two million passengers commuted by train, marking a 1.7 per cent increase compared to the same time period in 2023.

Intercity travel saw even more impressive growth, with over six million passengers choosing train travel, 25.41 per cent year-over-year increase.

The positive trend extends to the cargo sector as well. More than six million tons of goods and equipment were transported by rail in Q1 2024, reflecting a 10.7 per cent increase over the same period last year.

These figures underscore the growing importance of railways in the Kingdom's infrastructure.