Dubai: Saudi Arabia's two national airlines are collaborating to train pilots, aircraft crews, and other aviation personnel under a new agreement.
Riyadh Air, the airline launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March 2023, has partnered with the Saudi Academy, which is associated with the Saudia group, the Kingdom's national carrier.
The memorandum of cooperation, signed at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, marks a significant development in aviation education for Saudi Arabia's national airlines. This partnership aims to enhance training standards for pilots, aircraft crews, and air operations, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
The agreement will allow the two carriers to combine their expertise and resources to offer comprehensive training programs. These programs will encompass technical training, foundational aviation knowledge, ground operations, management principles, language proficiency, and adherence to regulatory standards.