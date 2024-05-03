A financing agreement worth $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion) was signed for the construction of a cycle power plant in Medina as well as another $1.5 billion (Dh5.5 billion) for cycle power plant in Qassim.

The loans were obtained from global lenders such as Standard Chartered, Bank of China, Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, The Saudi Investment Bank and Saudi Awwal Bank and have a duration of just over 28 years.