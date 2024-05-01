Dubai: Saudi crown prince highlighted the Kingdom’s success under Saudi Vision 2030 in a speech at the world economic forum (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh.

The session was attended by global leaders and business tycoons discussing current geopolitical and economic challenges facing the world, reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Crown Prince emphasized on the Kingdom’s successes that has brought investment opportunities in trending sectors over the last eight years as well as referencing the sovereign wealth fund to become worth a trillion dollars.

He announced a major milestone for the Kingdom, which is the current non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) has surpassed 50 per cent of the total GDP last year, the major target of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi Crown Prince mentioned significant improvements in quality of life, social mobility and inclusion, with women’s labor force participation extensively increasing.