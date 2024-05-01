Dubai: A major logistics centre will be established in Saudi Arabia’s eastern province and will be connected to an expanded Dammam port and a new city metro system.

The centre will cover an area of eight square kilometers and will account for 55 per cent of the eastern province’s targeted logistics handling by 2030.

Dammam is the Kingdom’s third largest city, with a massive reform programme, Saudi Arabia will become a crucial global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors, to create more jobs opportunities and raise its gross domestic product (GDP), putting it into the top ten economies.

Dammam is a vital area in the Kingdom and is connected to Riyadh by a railway line.