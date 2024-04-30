Dubai: Saudi Arabia launches the Centre for Space Futures after the Saudi Space Agency signs a deal with World Economic Forum.

The new centre will have a target to enhance space technologies in the Kingdom, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

“The center is committed to fostering a vibrant, prosperous and sustainable space economy globally. By developing principles, expanding knowledge, refining models and cultivating partnerships, we aim to responsibly harness the vast opportunities of space,” said Saudi Space Agency CEO Mohammed Al-Tamimi.

The centre will work along the existing centre, C4IR Saudi Arabia, to help achieve the Saudi Vision 2030.