Dubai: Flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has transported 8.3 million passengers across domestic and international destinations.

According to its Q1 2024 performance report, the airline’s positive trend was supported by an 11 per cent increase in scheduled and additional flights totalling 46.8 thousand.

The 13 per cent increase in the number of international flights, totalling 20.9 thousand aided operations on the international side to increase by 25 per cent, exceeding 4.7 million passengers.

Flight hours as well as punctuality helped boost performance.

Domestic operations showed growth as well, with an increase in the number of passengers by 11 per cent and a 9 per cent increase in flight activity as well as maintaining a solid punctuality performance of 91.5 per cent.