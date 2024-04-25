Dubai: The European Union reveals that Saudi nationals can now obtain a five-year Schengen visa.
According to the new guidelines, Saudi, Omani, and Bahraini nationals can now enjoy five years of travelling to the EU using the same visa.
Ludovic Pouille, French ambassador to Riyadh said “Excellent news today: Saudi nationals will now be able to benefit from 5-year Schengen visas from their first application!”
The loosening of regulations will allow easier access to and from European countries, ultimately increasing Arab presence in the EU.