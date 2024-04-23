Dubai: Saudi Arabia to host the World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting on April 28 and 29 in Riyadh.

The meeting will focus on three major aspects; global collaboration, growth, and energy for development.

It will be attended by global leaders, including heads of state and government, and thought leaders from across the public and private sectors, as well as from international organizations, academic institutions, and non-government organizations.

The special meeting is a continuation of the policymaking between Saudi Arabia and WEF, which impacts the Kingdom’s active participation at the Forum’s annual meetings held in Switzerland.