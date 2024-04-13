Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank (SNB), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) amassed $206.30 billion (Dh757 billion) in market value, accounting for over 35 per cent of the aggregate worth of the 30 banks ranked.

However, the total market cap of the region’s top three most valuable banks is less than the cumulative worth of the 10 Saudi banks on the list valued at $279.50 billion (Dh1 trillion.)