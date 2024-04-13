Dubai: Riyadh climbed five spots in the International Institute for Management Development Smart City Index this year, now ranking 25th overall.

The index assesses various structures such as health, mobility, and governance, according to the published report.

When it comes to health and safety, the report claims that proper sanitation reached even the poorest of areas. With CCTV surveillance, public safety is currently very high.

Aside from Riyadh, Al- Khobar has officially secured its position as a smart city after ranking 99th out of 142 municipalities. Al-Khobar now joins Medina, Mecca, and Jeddah in their initiative to embrace innovative approaches.