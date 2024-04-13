Dubai: Starting June this year, Qatar Airways added Kinshasa to its list of new destinations to hike flight frequencies and meet increasing demand of passengers travelling to Africa.
This addition will provide passengers with more travel choices to Africa, while also opening a new entry point for international travel from Africa to China, Europe and the India Subcontinent using Doha, Qatar, as a gateway.
With Kinshasa as a destination, Qatar Airways will have increased its operations to 29 locations in Africa.
The new route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 22 business class seats and 232 economy class seats.
“The inclusion of Kinshasa in our network is the latest manifestation of our efforts to improve connectivity to Africa. Qatar Airways has showcased its commitment to the region by providing passengers in Africa with greater choice to explore different corners of the world through our network and our hub in Doha, Hamad International Airport,” said Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori.