Dubai: Oliver Dowden, the UK's deputy prime minister will be attending expo in Riyadh along with more than 300 business chiefs in May.

The United Kingdom is sending business executives to a trade expo to attain contracts in Saudi Arabia.

“This exclusive invitation-only event will gather more than 750 of the UK and Saudi Arabia’s most prominent future-shapers and decision makers across a range of industries,” said the UK Department for Business and Trade.

In January, several British fintech companies visited Riyadh in hopes to land an opportunity to benefit from reforms in the Saudi financial services sector.

In return, the Kingdom will benefit from British foreign direct investments (FDI) in its giga-projects.