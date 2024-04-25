Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director visited Saudi Arabia in 2022 and agreed that the office will help expand the IMF’s capacity development activities.

In March 2022, the Saudi cabinet passed the approval of the establishment of the new regional office.

The IMF applauded the Kingdom non-oil economy as well as raise its expectation of the Saudi economic growth in 2025 after it has forecast a dip in economic growth to 2.6 per cent this year.