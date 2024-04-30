Dubai: Abdullah Al Swaha, Saudi minister of communications and information technology says Saudi Arabia is adopting artificial intelligence to enhance its healthcare sector.
During a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh, Al Swaha affirmed the Kingdom’s collaboration with international organizations will pave the way for AI adoption.
AL Swaha addressed WEF in a panel discussion that explored different strategies to integrate AI while considering the ethical implications of such technologies.
The minister gave a detailed description at the session titled "Artificial Intelligence, Productivity, and Work: Can They Coexist?" explaining how leveraging AI could enhance the Kingdom’s healthcare sector.