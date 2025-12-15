Why harm reduction science and technology matter

Throughout history, humans have been consistently creative and inventive. People have found ways to solve problems to make life easier and more enjoyable. While these are typically positive developments, creative inventions can also lead to unforeseen problems. But innovation never stops. With the help of science, technology and creativity, people come up with new solutions.

Think about electric cars. The world has become increasingly aware of the harmful effects the combustion engine has on the environment. For years, car companies have been experimenting and developing new technologies to enable fully electric engines. Thanks to years of research and development, electric cars are now a common sight on roads. People still need cars, but they developed a more sustainable way of driving them.

People are also finding ways to power lives that do less harm to the environment than traditional methods. Take for instance, energy-saving LED bulbs, which are much more energy efficient than traditional filament bulbs. People still get access to electric light, but with reduced environmental impact.

Innovation needs continuous review

This is an example of an idea known as harm-reduction. Rather than abandoning the technology because of the harm it causes, harm reduction accepts that innovation needs reviewing and improving, and that there are often better ways to do the same things, which keep the desired effects while minimising the unintended negatives.

“Innovation is about progress with responsibility,” says Dr Aseel Al Barham, Manager Corporate Affairs, UAE at Philip Morris Management Services Middle East. “Over the years, advances in science, technology and regulation have enabled society to reduce the adverse effects of continuing potentially harmful behaviours. This is known as harm reduction. From electric cars to energy-efficient lighting, and using sunscreen, all are examples of innovations to reduce the harm caused by certain behaviours and activities, and are woven into our everyday lives.”

Harm reduction also applies to tobacco. It's obviously best that nobody smokes and that those who do smoke, quit. Nevertheless, huge numbers of people aren't doing so.