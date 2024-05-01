Sixteen of Saudi Arabia's cluster two company received the World's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (ACEA) of the Airports Council International (ACI) for 2024.
This is the result of the continuous efforts by the General Authroity of Civil Aviation (GACA) to provide the finest experience for travellers.
Ali Masrahi, CEO of cluster two company, described that the company focused on three main aspects to reach that success, which are understanding customer needs, developing a clear strategy aligned with traveller requirements, and measuring improvement by tracking key performance indicators across all aspects of the traveller journey.
Masrahi said that the company's commitment to improve the customers experience and to achieve all objectives aligns with the National Aviation Strategy led by the GACA.