Dubai: Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, director general of passports (Jawazat) visits Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM for an airport tour.

Jawazat is a government agency under the Saudi ministry of interior responsible for providing services for nationals and expats such as issuing and renewing passports, replacing lost or damaged passports, obtaining visas for travel abroad, and more.

Met by Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, Al-Yahya was introduced to the ground-breaking sustainable development at NEOM Bay airport.

New technologies that will facilitate an extremely smooth and convenient experience for travelers include the forthcoming contactless egates.

The gates will have a high-resolution camera that will accurately capture travelers’ biometrics for passport control.

After this system comes into practice, it will place Saudi Arabia among the few other countries that have this technology.