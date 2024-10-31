Dubai: The UAE school operator Taaleem will buy land and property assets in Dubai’s Emirates Hills as it continues with a major expansion. The current facilities are being used by Amity Early Learning Centre.

If the deal is done, the new land is 300 metres away from Taaleem’s Dubai British School – Emirates Hills.

“The acquired assets will be renovated into a state-of-the-art campus for Dubai British School - Emirates Hills,” said the company. And to be used from FS1 to Year 2 student admissions starting in 2025.

The expansion will add to Taaleem’s capacity in the top end of the school education space. (There will also be upgrades to the existing Dubai British School - Emirates Hills campus.)

Plans for new land

Taaleem will lease the new area back to Amity Education Services for 10 months, allowing for a 'smooth transition for students and parents in compliance with KHDA regulations.

"This expansion aligns with Taaleem’s strategy to increase the offering of premium seats to students, as demonstrated by the recent school expansion at Greenfield International School (GIS) and reflects a broader trend in the market of optimising existing premises," the statement added.