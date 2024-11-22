A disruptive passenger on an American Airlines flight from Milwaukee to Dallas caused a midair commotion, allegedly charging at a flight attendant and attempting to open a cabin door, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Flight 1915 when the man reportedly left his seat and informed a flight attendant that he wanted to get off the plane. Upon being told this was not possible, he became agitated, shouting and attempting to reach the cabin door, according to a police report obtained by ABC affiliate WFAA.

The flight attendant intervened, and three passengers stepped in to assist, restraining the man with duct tape from an onboard kit. The tape was used to bind his wrists and ankles, keeping him restrained until the plane landed.

Upon arrival at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, police officers boarded the plane and took the passenger into custody. He was transported in a wheelchair and sent for a mental health evaluation, according to the report.

The flight attendant involved in the altercation was taken to the hospital with injuries to their wrist and neck.

American Airlines released a statement confirming the incident and prioritizing the safety of its passengers and crew. The airline expressed gratitude to its team members and passengers for their swift response to the situation.

“American Airlines flight 1915 with service from Milwaukee (MKE) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) was met by law enforcement upon arrival at DFW due to a disruptive customer,” American Airlines said in a statement to CNN.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members remain our top priority. We appreciate our team members and passengers for handling a challenging situation," said the airline spokesperson.

Unruly passengers continue to disrupt flights

In a series of alarming incidents, airline passengers have exhibited increasingly aggressive behaviour. Last month, a man was charged with assault after repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on a United Airlines flight, causing significant injury.

In September, a Frontier Airlines flight was diverted after a passenger allegedly attempted to choke a flight attendant and made threats against the lives of others. The accused passenger has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.