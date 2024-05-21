Dubai: The first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event to take place in Riyadh on June 22nd featuring an exciting middleweight fight.

Tickets are now available for purchase, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The fight will feature Australian Robert Whittaker and Russian Khamzat Chimaev, squaring off at the Kingdom Arena.

Ticket prices range from $26 (Dh 96) to $800 (Dh22900) for floor seats and can be purchased through the webook platform.

Robert Whittaker, the former middleweight champion with a professional record of 26-7-0, has been a significant figure in mixed martial arts since 2009. He claimed the middleweight title at UFC 213 and recently secured a victory against Brazil’s Paulo Costa at UFC 298.

Khamzat Chimaev, with an undefeated record of 13-0-0, aims to continue his ascent in the middleweight rankings. Known for his impressive performance, Chimaev has achieved six wins by knockout, five by submission, and eight first-round victories.