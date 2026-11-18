The police advisory comes as parts of the UAE experience scattered rainfall, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting further showers, strong winds and blowing dust in several areas over the coming days.

The weather conditions are expected to continue from 1pm on Wednesday until 9am on Friday, November 20. The winds could stir up dust and sand, potentially reducing visibility on roads.

The NCM said convective cloud formations could bring rainfall and fresh to strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 50km/h in some eastern, northern and coastal areas.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 28°C to 32°C in inland areas, 27°C to 30°C along the coast and on islands, and 20°C to 25°C in mountainous areas.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25km/h. They could reach 35km/h in coastal and inland areas and 40km/h in mountainous regions.

The weather bureau said the country is being affected by a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system.

The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather on Wednesday , with a chance of rainfall in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, according to the NCM.

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