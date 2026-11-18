Motorists are urged to slow down and stay alert to changing road conditions
Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully amid rainy weather, warning drivers to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The police advisory comes as parts of the UAE experience scattered rainfall, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting further showers, strong winds and blowing dust in several areas over the coming days.
The Storm Centre reported scattered showers in Dibba Al Fujairah on Wednesday, November 18.
The NCM said convective cloud formations could bring rainfall and fresh to strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 50km/h in some eastern, northern and coastal areas.
The weather conditions are expected to continue from 1pm on Wednesday until 9am on Friday, November 20. The winds could stir up dust and sand, potentially reducing visibility on roads.
Motorists are advised to reduce their speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert to changing road conditions.
The UAE is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy weather on Wednesday, with a chance of rainfall in some northern, eastern and coastal areas, according to the NCM.
The weather bureau said the country is being affected by a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25km/h. They could reach 35km/h in coastal and inland areas and 40km/h in mountainous regions.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 28°C to 32°C in inland areas, 27°C to 30°C along the coast and on islands, and 20°C to 25°C in mountainous areas.
Minimum temperatures could drop to 11°C in the mountains and 14°C in inland areas.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight.