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Dubai’s UNTOLD Festival set for March 2027: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

UNTOLD Dubai 2027 set to dazzle with expanded zones and fresh entertainment

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DJ Armin Van Buuren was one of the major artists performing at the 'Untold Dubai' festival in February 2024
DJ Armin Van Buuren was one of the major artists performing at the 'Untold Dubai' festival in February 2024
Expo 2020 Media Library/File image

Fans awaiting news of UNTOLD Dubai now have a date for their calendars. Organisers have confirmed that the next edition of the mega festival will run from March 19 to 21, 2027, at Dubai Parks and Resorts, positioning it as the first major festival on the city's 2027 calendar.

The announcement means a slightly longer wait for festival-goers, but organisers say the extra time will go toward a more ambitious event. The 2027 edition is being developed to expand both the scale and the creative world of UNTOLD Dubai, with new festival zones, fresh entertainment concepts and experiences designed specifically for the Dubai audience.

The full line-up has not yet been revealed. However, organisers have indicated that it will feature major international names across a range of musical genres, supported by new stage productions and immersive attractions. Further artist announcements are expected in the coming months.

For returning attendees, the message is that the festival intends to go beyond what was offered at previous editions in both production and overall experience.

Existing tickets still valid

Those who already hold tickets do not need to take any action to keep their place. All existing tickets will be honoured for the new March 2027 dates, and organisers say ticket holders will receive further details directly in the near future.

Event details at a glance

  • What: UNTOLD Dubai 2027

  • When: March 19–21, 2027

  • Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts

  • Tickets: Existing tickets remain valid; more information to be sent to holders

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