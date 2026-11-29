Held during Diabetes Awareness Month, the Burj Khalifa illumination celebrated the UAE's progress in bringing advances in medical science closer to patients, while highlighting the importance of continued innovation and partnership in diabetes care.

“Diabetes Month is an opportunity to recognise how far we've come in diabetes care, while acknowledging how much more there is to do,” says Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President and General Manager, Eli Lilly Gulf. “The UAE continues to demonstrate its commitment to accelerating access to medical innovation, and we're proud to be part of that progress. Tonight's illumination is a celebration of what's possible when scientific advancement and a shared commitment to better health come together.”