Landmark lights up to raise awareness of Diabetes Month
Burj Khalifa illuminated Dubai's skyline last evening to raise awareness for Diabetes month, recognising the UAE's commitment to accelerating access to innovative medicines and advancing care for people living with type 2 diabetes.
The illumination, presented by global medicine company Eli Lilly and Company, follows the Emirates Drug Establishment's recent approval of Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily oral GLP-1 treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes.
The approval represents another step in expanding treatment options for people living with chronic diseases in the UAE. Foundayo is now approved in the country for both type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management, following its earlier approval for the latter indication in April 2026.
Held during Diabetes Awareness Month, the Burj Khalifa illumination celebrated the UAE's progress in bringing advances in medical science closer to patients, while highlighting the importance of continued innovation and partnership in diabetes care.
“Diabetes Month is an opportunity to recognise how far we've come in diabetes care, while acknowledging how much more there is to do,” says Tayllit Aherdan, Vice President and General Manager, Eli Lilly Gulf. “The UAE continues to demonstrate its commitment to accelerating access to medical innovation, and we're proud to be part of that progress. Tonight's illumination is a celebration of what's possible when scientific advancement and a shared commitment to better health come together.”
In association with Eli Lilly Gulf