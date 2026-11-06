Foundayo is a once-daily oral treatment that helps adults control blood sugar levels
Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has approved a new therapeutic use for Foundayo (orforglipron), an oral medication developed by US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, to treat type 2 diabetes in adults, making the UAE the third country in the world to authorise the medicine for this purpose, according to the regulator.
The approval expands the use of the drug, which was previously authorised by the EDE for chronic weight management in April 2026, when the UAE became the second country globally to approve it for that indication.
Foundayo is a non-peptide oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist taken once daily without restrictions on food or water intake.
The medication helps improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes while supporting long-term weight management, as part of a doctor-supervised treatment plan that includes an appropriate diet and physical activity.
The EDE said the latest approval supports its strategic objectives of developing an advanced and proactive pharmaceutical regulatory system based on efficiency, regulatory excellence and adherence to the highest international standards of quality, safety and efficacy.
The move is intended to expand access to innovative treatments, provide patients with more therapeutic options and improve the management of chronic diseases while reducing their long-term burden.
The Establishment also emphasised the importance of recognising risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes, undergoing regular screening for early detection and maintaining medical follow-up to manage the condition and prevent complications.