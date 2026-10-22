Raising the next generation – The new priorities of parenting

How evolving family priorities, and innovation are redefining parenting across the UAE
Parenting in the UAE is undergoing a transformation. From what goes into a baby’s first meal to the technology simplifying everyday routines, families are making increasingly informed decisions about how their children grow, learn and thrive. Safety, nutrition, preventive healthcare, sustainability and convenience are shaping a new approach to raising children, combining scientific understanding, intelligent products and a stronger emphasis on long-term wellbeing.
As Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026 opens its doors today, the event showcases the innovations and ideas responding to these changing expectations. According to Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder, Baby & Kids Expo, evolving priorities are already influencing purchasing decisions.
“Parents are increasingly prioritising safety, convenience and children’s long-term wellbeing. At Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026, visitors can explore premium childcare, educational toys, sustainable products and early learning innovations, alongside discussions on child development and AI.”
Today’s parents want more than products promising convenience. They seek reassurance, credible information and solutions supporting their children’s development. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where diverse family lifestyles and expectations are creating an increasingly sophisticated childcare market. Lloyd highlights how the Expo responds to these demands.
“Bringing together 450+ brands, healthcare professionals and educators, the Expo enables families to discover products firsthand and access expert guidance. Interactive experiences and insightful discussions help parents make informed choices, while brands can showcase innovations, connect directly with consumers and build trust.”
Few parenting decisions attract greater attention than early childhood nutrition. Across the UAE and wider Middle East, families are increasingly examining ingredients, manufacturing standards and the science behind nutritional products. Dafne Perez, Marketing Director, Kabrita, identifies a growing demand for transparency.
“Good nutrition remains a top priority but we’re seeing safety and quality become increasingly important across the UAE and Middle East. Parents want to understand more about what goes into their little ones nutrition, how products are made and the standards behind them. They’re asking more informed questions and expecting greater transparency from brands. It’s a positive shift, encouraging us to deliver not just quality nutrition but also the reassurance and confidence parents are looking for.” Scientific developments are also expanding conversations around digestive health and childhood development. Perez explains the company’s approach.
“Research continues to highlight the importance of gut health during the first 1000 days, when the gut microbiota is developing and laying the foundations for future wellbeing. Kabrita’s recently launched formula reflects this focus, combining goat milk-based nutrition with ingredients selected to support microbiota development. Goat milk has a distinct protein and fat composition that may influence how it’s digested. Our goal is to bring this science together in carefully developed nutrition that gives parents more informed choices.”
Preventive healthcare is becoming another defining feature of modern parenting, with families recognising the importance of establishing healthy habits during early childhood. Paul Tamer, Managing Director, Curaden MEA HUB, explains why oral healthcare deserves attention from the beginning.
“Preventive oral healthcare is an essential part of a child’s overall health and wellbeing. Starting early helps prevent tooth decay and builds habits that last a lifetime. From the first tooth, parents should introduce gentle daily brushing with age-appropriate oral care products, encourage healthy dietary habits, and establish regular dental visits. Making oral care a positive part of everyday family life helps children develop a healthy relationship with oral hygiene from the beginning, laying the foundation for healthier smiles and better long-term oral health.” Product innovation is supporting this preventive approach.
“Curaprox combines Swiss-designed oral care products with education to help families establish healthy habits from an early age. Its range includes ultra-soft toothbrushes with gentle Curen filaments and SLS-free toothpastes in fruity flavours, designed to make brushing gentle, effective, and enjoyable for children. By guiding parents on proper oral hygiene practices and helping children develop positive brushing habits, Curaprox aims to make prevention a natural part of everyday family life.”
Parents are also scrutinising products that come into contact with children’s skin, particularly in the UAE’s demanding climate. Mohammed Ashraf, Founder & CEO, ARK Shiny Trading LLC, identifies changing consumer preferences.
“Parents now treat baby skincare as part of their child’s wellbeing. They want gentle, plant-based, dermatologically tested formulas free from parabens and alcohol, suited to the UAE’s desert heat and constant air conditioning, and they shop both in trusted stores and online.” Ingredient quality and certification are becoming increasingly important.
“Babi Mild, which we distribute exclusively in the UAE and Oman, pairs clinical dermatology with ECOCERT- and COSMOS-certified plant extracts. Its range spans bath care, moisturizers, powder, laundry care, bottle cleansers and alcohol-free wipes, free from parabens, silicones and harsh sulfates. Find it at the Co-ops, Anfa Skincare and babimild.ae.”
Convenience is acquiring greater significance as households balance professional commitments with childcare responsibilities. Nancy Y. Braiteh, Regional Marketing Manager, BabyBrezza, explains the growing appeal of intelligent parenting solutions.
“Busy dual-career GCC families want products that save time without compromising care. Parents research carefully and expect safety, hygiene and quality, so they increasingly choose smart, reliable solutions that simplify daily routines and give them more quality time with their children.” Innovation is responding by reducing repetitive household tasks.
“BabyGrow curates brands that solve parenting challenges. Baby Brezza’s Formula Pro Advanced prepares a perfect bottle at the push of a button, while the Bottle Washer Pro washes, sterilises and dries in one cycle, turning chores into effortless routines.”
Ultimately, the new priorities of parenting reflect a fundamental shift in how families define value. The focus is moving towards products and services that combine trust, functionality and long-term benefits. As Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026 brings these developments together, one message stands out: raising the next generation increasingly means making smarter choices today to build healthier, happier futures tomorrow.