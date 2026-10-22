Raising the next generation – The new priorities of parenting

“Parents are increasingly prioritising safety, convenience and children’s long-term wellbeing. At Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026, visitors can explore premium childcare, educational toys, sustainable products and early learning innovations, alongside discussions on child development and AI.”

A marketplace of smarter choices

Today’s parents want more than products promising convenience. They seek reassurance, credible information and solutions supporting their children’s development. This is particularly relevant in the UAE, where diverse family lifestyles and expectations are creating an increasingly sophisticated childcare market. Lloyd highlights how the Expo responds to these demands.

“Bringing together 450+ brands, healthcare professionals and educators, the Expo enables families to discover products firsthand and access expert guidance. Interactive experiences and insightful discussions help parents make informed choices, while brands can showcase innovations, connect directly with consumers and build trust.”