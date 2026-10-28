The firmest numbers so far concern gum disease itself. Hameed cites a 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis published in the European Journal of Neurology. The researchers reviewed eight studies and pooled data from six, finding a statistically significant association between periodontitis and migraine. The initial analysis estimated 1.8 times the odds of migraine among people with periodontitis compared with those without it. After adjusting for possible publication bias, the estimate fell to 1.42. The findings suggest a link between the two conditions, but they do not establish that gum disease causes migraine or that treating it prevents attacks.