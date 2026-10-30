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Etihad Rail sells 120,000 tickets in just 30 days following UAE passenger train launch

UAE's national passenger rail network connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Passenger uptake across the network reflects rapid adoption of rail travel across the UAE.
Passenger uptake across the network reflects rapid adoption of rail travel across the UAE.
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Dubai: Etihad Rail has recorded 120,000 ticket sales during the first 30 days of passenger services, marking a strong start for the UAE's national rail network.

The milestone covers the period from September 30 to October 30, 2026, following the network's official launch. The figures reflect growing passenger adoption of rail travel between cities across the UAE.

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Etihad Rail sees strong first-month response

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility, said the company's ambition was to make passenger rail a natural part of everyday life.

"Our ambition is for passenger rail to become a natural part of everyday life, and a trusted choice that people return to time and again for comfortable, safe and reliable travel," she said.

She added that the response during the first month reflected passengers' confidence in the new transport option and reinforced the company's commitment to improving services in line with their needs and expectations.

What passengers can expect on board

Etihad Rail offers passengers an alternative to road travel, with facilities and services designed to make journeys more convenient.

Passengers can use their travel time in different ways:

  • Professionals: Charging points allow passengers to work or prepare for meetings while travelling.

  • Families: Passengers can spend time together without the pressures of driving or road congestion.

  • Daily travellers: Rail provides an additional option for convenient and affordable journeys between cities.

Connecting stations to key destinations

Etihad Rail is working with transport partners and service providers to offer connections to and from stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah.

Key connections include:

UAE passenger rail network connects four cities

The official launch brought together four stations across the network: Abu Dhabi, Dubai Al Yalayis, Al Dhaid in Sharjah and Fujairah.

Dubai Al Yalayis and Al Dhaid stations joined the existing Abu Dhabi and Fujairah stations, which had begun operations during the introductory phase.

Together, the stations connect the four cities through the UAE's national passenger rail network.

More stations planned across the UAE

Etihad Rail plans to expand passenger services further in the coming months, with additional stations expected to open in:

  • Liwa

  • Madinat Zayed

  • Other locations across the Al Dhafra Region

The expansion is expected to extend the network's reach, serve more communities and give more residents and visitors access to passenger rail services.

What's next for Etihad Rail?

With 120,000 ticket sales recorded in its first month, Etihad Rail is looking to build on the initial response as it expands its network and connections.

The planned addition of stations across Al Dhafra will extend passenger rail access to more parts of the country, supporting the UAE's wider vision to transform mobility and provide more travel options between its cities

Related Topics:
abu dhabiEtihad Rail

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