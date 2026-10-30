Emirates Road will face four-hour overnight closures daily until November 15.
Dubai: Motorists travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah will face daily overnight closures until November 15 as Etihad Rail carries out infrastructure works.
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should plan their journeys around temporary overnight road closures on Emirates Road, announced by Etihad Rail as part of its ongoing railway infrastructure works.
In a social media announcement, Etihad Rail said Emirates Road, in the direction from Dubai towards Sharjah, will be closed daily for four hours.
The closure will begin on Friday, October 30, and remain in place until Sunday, November 15, 2026.
The temporary traffic restrictions are as follows:
Road: Emirates Road (E611)
Direction: From Dubai towards Sharjah
Closure timings: Daily from 1am to 5am
Start date: Friday, October 30, 2026
End date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
Reason: Ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works
Etihad Rail has apologised for the inconvenience and thanked motorists for their understanding.
Etihad Rail's announcement highlights the following locations:
Maleha Street
Emirates Road
Sharjah Mosque
Motorists are advised to pay attention to traffic signs and directions around the affected areas.
Drivers heading from Dubai to Sharjah during the closure hours should:
Allow additional time for their journeys.
Check alternative routes before setting off.
Follow traffic signs and instructions from road authorities.
Plan trips outside the closure period where possible.
The roadworks are part of the wider development of the UAE's national railway network, which aims to improve connectivity between major cities and regions.
New passenger stations are also being introduced to expand the network's reach.
In Abu Dhabi, two new passenger stations in Zayed City and Liwa are scheduled to open on November 30, bringing additional rail connections to the Al Dhafra region.
The openings have been brought forward to coincide with the region's festival season, offering residents and visitors more travel options.
The Emirates Road restrictions will remain in place every day until November 15. Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should check their routes before departure and allow extra time, particularly if travelling between 1am and 5am.
Etihad Rail has apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked motorists for their understanding.