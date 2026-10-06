Two lanes open in each direction between University City and the Exhibition Grounds
Sharjah: Sharjah has partially reopened traffic between University City and the Exhibition Grounds as work advances on roads providing access to the Etihad Rail station.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority said two lanes are now available in each direction, beginning at Industrial Area 17 and continuing through University Bridge, as part of phased construction around the station.
A traffic diversion towards Maliha Road will remain in place, while alternative routes have been provided for motorists travelling to businesses, services and other destinations surrounding the construction zone.
The latest arrangements took effect on Tuesday, October 6, and are scheduled to remain in place until November 29, 2026, according to the authority.
The measures are intended to keep traffic moving while roadworks continue and ensure motorists can reach properties and services within the affected area.
The project is designed to develop the road network serving the Etihad Rail station and improve links between the station and surrounding districts. The authority said the work would also increase the capacity and efficiency of nearby roads in preparation for traffic generated by the rail facility.
The latest changes follow earlier traffic measures introduced around the same construction zone.
In August, the authority announced a partial opening between University City and the Institutes Land area, with two lanes in each direction from Industrial Area 17 through University Bridge. At the time, traffic heading towards Maliha Road was also diverted while work proceeded on the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project.
That earlier diversion was scheduled to remain in effect until October 5, with the latest traffic plan effectively moving the project into its next phase.
The authority said the current plan identifies both active and alternative routes, while retaining access to areas within the construction zone.
Motorists are being directed through designated routes intended to reduce disruption to daily traffic and maintain access to surrounding destinations while construction continues.