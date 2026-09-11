Overnight partial closure on Dubai–Sharjah route for one week, RTA says
Sharjah: A section of Emirates Road heading from Dubai towards Sharjah will be partially closed overnight for one week as infrastructure work linked to the Etihad Rail project is carried out, Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority said on Friday.
The temporary closure will run from Friday, September 11, until 5am on Friday, September 18, 2026, with traffic affected for four hours each day.
The partial restriction will be in place between 1am and 5am, limiting disruption to the early-morning period while the infrastructure works are under way.
The authority said the works form part of infrastructure associated with the Etihad Rail project.
Motorists were urged to follow traffic directions and cooperate with measures introduced at the site to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety.
The authorities apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and thanked road users for their understanding and cooperation.