Dubai evening traffic alert: Heavy congestion builds on key roads towards Sharjah

Accidents and construction add to Wednesday evening delays on E11, Al Khail Road and E311
Dubai motorists are facing a slow journey home on Wednesday evening, with heavy traffic reported across several major routes and congestion worsening on roads towards Sharjah, according to Google Maps.
Motorists on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) heading towards Sharjah are encountering pockets of congestion around Jumeirah Lakes Towers and before the Third Interchange, with traffic slowing significantly before Defence Roundabout due to construction and reported accidents.
A long stretch from Garhoud, near Dubai International Airport, towards Sahara Centre is also heavily congested.
Heavy traffic is reported on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, particularly near its junction with E11, while D88 through Karama is also slow-moving.
On Al Khail Road (E44), heavy traffic is reported from Meydan Road towards Dubai Hills Estate, with accidents adding to delays. Traffic is also building near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
In the opposite direction, motorists are encountering pockets of congestion around Al Quoz and Ras Al Khor. Heavy traffic is also reported around Dubai International City, stretching until just before Al Warqa Roundabout, with accidents contributing to delays.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing very slow-moving traffic from Al Warqa towards Sharjah's Industrial Area 15.
Moderate congestion is also affecting stretches around Dubai Production City and parts of Dubai South.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists are facing moderate delays around Al Awir.
Heavy traffic is also reported around Tilal, where construction work at Al Badia Interchange is contributing to delays.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes as the evening rush hour continues.