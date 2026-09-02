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UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays reported on Dubai-Sharjah border roads

Traffic apps flag sustained peak-hour jams from JVC to Al Qusais and Sharjah

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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UAE traffic alert: Heavy delays reported on Dubai-Sharjah border roads
Christian Borbon/ Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists across Dubai and Sharjah faced slower than usual journeys on Wednesday morning, with live traffic data showing sustained congestion along several major routes during peak hours. Both Google Maps and Waze, the two traffic apps most widely used by UAE residents, flagged heavy delays across multiple corridors as the morning commute got underway.

Jumeirah Village Circle and E44 see heavy build-up

One of the most affected stretches this morning was along E44, particularly around the Jumeirah Village Circle interchange leading toward Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Google Maps live traffic showed extended red segments in this area, indicating significantly slowed movement, with congestion visible from the Orchid Street approach through to the interchange near City Centre Me'aisem.

The slowdown continued along D61 toward Al Barsha, with red markers persisting near Circle Mall and extending past Nord Anglia International School. Traffic easing was visible only closer to the D63 stretch near Dubai Hills Mall, though pockets of amber congestion remained around Al Barsha South.

Al Qusais and the Sharjah border corridor also congested

Further north, live traffic maps showed a second major congestion zone spanning Deira, Al Qusais and the routes feeding into Sharjah. Heavy red segments were visible along E11 near Al Nahda, as well as on D93, D95, D97 and S112, all key routes used by cross emirate commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah each morning.

The area around Sharjah International Airport and the S116 corridor toward Hay Al Badee also showed slow moving traffic, with delays compounding around the Al Mamzar Beach Park roundabout, a common bottleneck point for northbound traffic during peak hours.

Zaabeel and Downtown routes see lighter but notable delays

Closer to the city centre, traffic around Zaabeel First and the E11 stretch near Dubai Frame showed intermittent amber and red patches, particularly around the D75 and D88 junctions near Al Jafiliya and Mankhool. Areas surrounding the Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame remained comparatively lighter, though delays were visible on approach roads feeding into the E11 corridor.

What commuters can do

Residents travelling through the affected corridors this morning are advised to check either app before departure and, where possible, adjust routes or departure times to avoid the worst affected stretches.

As is typical during periods of heavier congestion, delays are expected to ease through the late morning as peak commuter traffic clears. Motorists on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha routes and the Dubai to Sharjah corridor in particular should build extra time into their morning journeys until conditions normalise.

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