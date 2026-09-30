Etihad Rail tickets start at Dh39, with fares varying by demand and peak travel times

Etihad Rail explains how demand, seat availability and peak times affect ticket fares
Dubai: Booking an Etihad Rail ticket between Dubai and Abu Dhabi? You may notice that fares are not always the same, with some journeys costing more than others.
With demand rising and tickets selling out on popular services, knowing when and how to book could help you save money.
Although Etihad Rail offers affordable and comfortable travel, there are several ways passengers can save even more on their journeys.
In a statement to Gulf News, Etihad Rail explained that tickets for journeys between Abu Dhabi and Dubai start at Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class, with fares following a flexible pricing model.
“Prices vary based on selected service, time and date of trip, ticket class and category, and time of booking. Customers are encouraged to book early for the best available fares, with a limited number of lower-priced tickets available. As demand increases and these fares are purchased, ticket prices may rise in line with availability. Passengers can view prices, compare options, and book in advance via Etihad Rail app, website, and ticket vending machines at the stations.”
For example, while Comfort Class tickets start at Dh39 and Premium Class at Dh109, some weekend services have been priced at Dh59 and Dh129, respectively.
“Ticket categories are designed to cater to diverse passenger needs, whether for daily commutes, business trips, visiting family, or enjoying a weekend getaway at one of the country’s destinations.”
Travel tip: Book early to avoid higher fares
If you are planning to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, book your Etihad Rail tickets as early as possible to secure the best available fares. A limited number of lower-priced tickets are available, and prices may rise as demand increases. You can also compare fares across different travel dates and departure times through the Etihad Rail app or website before booking.
One of the simplest ways to save money is to purchase your ticket online rather than at the station.
For example, a standard Comfort Class ticket priced at Dh39 online costs Dh60 when purchased through a station ticket vending machine - a difference of Dh21 for the same journey.
Passengers can book through the official Etihad Rail website or mobile app.
Tip: Compare departure times and fare categories before paying. Etihad Rail offers Saver, Value and Flex tickets, with different conditions for changes and refunds. If your plans are fixed, check whether a Saver fare offers a cheaper option.
Travelling to or from Dubai? You can combine your Etihad Rail ticket with a nol One-Day Pass, starting from Dh22.
The pass provides unlimited journeys on eligible Dubai Metro, Tram and RTA bus services on the day of activation.
Passengers can choose between:
Regular pass: Dh22
Gold pass: Dh42
Both the Etihad Rail ticket and nol pass can be accessed through a single QR code.
At Al Yalayis Station, a dedicated pedestrian footbridge connects directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line. This means passengers can transfer between the train and Metro without arranging a taxi.
Note: The nol pass can be activated within 90 days of purchase, so you do not have to use it on the same day as your train journey. However, once activated, it expires at midnight that day, rather than remaining valid for 24 hours.
You do not necessarily need to drive or book a taxi to reach Al Yalayis Station.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates the F38 feeder bus, which connects Etihad Rail’s Al Yalayis Station with Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and surrounding areas, including Dubai Production City and Dubai Sports City. According to the S’hail app, bus fares start from Dh3.
Alternatively, passengers can take the Dubai Metro Red Line to Jumeirah Golf Estates Station and use the pedestrian footbridge to reach Al Yalayis Station directly.
Tip: Check the RTA S'hail app for bus routes and timings before leaving home. Allow enough time for the transfer from the bus or Metro to the railway boarding gates.
Arriving at Mohammed Bin Zayed City Station? Etihad Rail offers dedicated shuttle buses connecting the station to three locations across Abu Dhabi:
ADNOC headquarters on Corniche Road.
ADNEC Centre on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.
Reem Mall on Reem Island.
Tickets cost Dh10 and must be reserved when booking your Etihad Rail journey online.
Passengers can also use Abu Dhabi's public bus network. Route MR1 connects the station to Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station in Al Wahda, while MR2 connects it to Al Zahya Bus Station.