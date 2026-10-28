How the annual occasion aims to connect communities and carry forward a lasting legacy
Dubai: The UAE will observe a new annual national occasion, Zayed the Founder Day, from January 7, 2027, dedicated to celebrating the life, legacy and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE.
Announced by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 28, the occasion aims to ensure that Sheikh Zayed's principles continue to inspire future generations and remain part of everyday life across UAE society.
Zayed the Founder Day is a new annual national occasion that will be observed on January 7 each year, beginning in 2027.
According to the official Zayed the Founder Day website (www.zayedthefounderday.ae), the occasion is dedicated to commemorating Sheikh Zayed's life, legacy, values and principles, while encouraging people to put those values into practice.
Rather than being limited to a single day of remembrance, it will serve as the starting point for initiatives, programmes and activities throughout the year.
The aim is to strengthen understanding of Sheikh Zayed's leadership and ensure that the principles that shaped the UAE continue to guide its future.
Seven emirates, one nation: The number seven represents the seven emirates united as one country.
The founding year, 1971: The date also evokes 1971, the year the UAE Union was established.
The timing at the beginning of the year is also intentional. As schools, workplaces and institutions begin a new year, January 7 provides an opportunity for people to reconnect with Sheikh Zayed's values and carry them forward throughout the year.
The occasion aims to preserve Sheikh Zayed's legacy while encouraging people to actively apply the values he embodied, including unity, generosity, respect, dignity, understanding and cooperation.
A particular focus will be on younger generations, especially those born after Sheikh Zayed's passing.
According to the official Zayed the Founder Day website, the aim is for young people to understand his legacy not simply as part of the UAE's history, but as the foundation of the principles and decisions that shaped the country and continue to guide its development.
Each year, the occasion will provide a platform for initiatives across education, culture, research, community participation and public engagement. These programmes will extend beyond January 7, encouraging year-round involvement from schools, institutions, communities, families and individuals.
According to the official Zayed the Founder Day website, individuals and organisations are encouraged to mark the occasion in ways that are meaningful to them.
This can include:
Participating in public events and activities.
Organising their own events or community initiatives.
Taking part in programmes that reflect Sheikh Zayed's values and principles.
The occasion is intended to be inclusive and accessible to people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds, both within the UAE and internationally.
Sheikh Zayed was born in 1918. He was the youngest son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who ruled Abu Dhabi from 1922 to 1926, and Sheikha Salama bint Butti bin Khadim Al Qubaisi.
He was the driving force behind the establishment of the UAE, working alongside the Rulers of the Emirates to bring the nation together. Sheikh Zayed served as the UAE's first President from 1971 until his passing on November 2, 2004.
During his leadership, the UAE developed into a secure, stable and prosperous nation, with significant social and economic progress rooted in traditional values. He is remembered for his vision, wisdom, humility and commitment to tolerance, human fraternity and humanitarian work.
His legacy of generosity and humanitarian service is also commemorated through Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed on the anniversary of his passing in the Islamic calendar.
Zayed the Founder Day is an initiative of The Founder's Office, which is responsible for leading and supporting initiatives that preserve Sheikh Zayed's legacy, deepen public understanding of his life and values, and encourage continued engagement with his principles.
Through the annual occasion and its associated year-round programmes, the office aims to ensure that his legacy remains a source of inspiration and guidance for future generations.
The information in this article is sourced from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the official Zayed the Founder Day website (www.zayedthefounderday.ae) and The Founder’s Office (www.thefoundersoffice.gov.ae).