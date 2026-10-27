UAE President honours flydubai crew with First Class Order of Zayed II

Flydubai crew recognised for courage in ensuring passenger safety during flight
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the flydubai crew members involved in the September 30 in-flight incident on Tuesday.
The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility.
The crew were involved in flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on September 30. The flight was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members.
Their Highnesses praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in ensuring passenger safety and securing the aircraft, reaffirming that protecting people’s safety and security remains a top priority for the UAE.
Sheikh Hamdan commended the crew members for their actions and the responsibility they demonstrated in safeguarding passengers during the incident.
The crew thanked the UAE President for the honour and expressed pride in receiving the recognition, which reflects the values of service, dedication and commitment.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and several officials.
The award acknowledges their courage and role in protecting passengers during the September 30
The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with other officials.
The award recognises the crew’s courage and role in maintaining passenger safety during the September 30 incident.