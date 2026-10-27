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UAE President honours flydubai crew for September in-flight incident

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan who commended the crew’s actions

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Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers.

The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility.

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The crew members thanked the President and expressed their pride in receiving the honour, which reflects Sheikh Mohamed’s recognition of the values of service, dedication and commitment.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and several officials.

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