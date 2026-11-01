Media in Fiji and South Africa name the two pilots; two Kenyan cabin crew also identified
Dubai: The two flydubai pilots who helped land the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight FZ1073 safely in Saudi Arabia after an alleged terror attack in the cockpit on September 30 have been identified by media in their home countries, after they were honoured by the UAE for their bravery last week.
Fijian media have named one as Henson Steven, while South African media have named the other as Rowan Tooth. Both were travelling on the aircraft to operate its return flight.
Meanwhile, Kenyan media have identified two cabin crew members honoured by the UAE as David Kimotho and John Muchina.
The identities of the other crew members honoured have not been known yet.
Until these reports, only the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, had been publicly identified. He has been hailed globally as a hero for opening the cockpit door even after being seriously injured by the co-pilot, allowing passengers and crew to enter and overpower the attacker and secure the flight.
The UAE has not officially named the others honoured on October 27 with the First Class Order of Zayed II, widely described as the country's second-highest civilian honour.
The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and eight crew members when it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Further investigation revealed that the Omani co-pilot had begun carrying out a premeditated terrorist plot to seize control of the aircraft and use it to launch a 9/11-style suicide attack targeting the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life.
The pilots and cabin crew members helped avert a major disaster and were honoured for their courage.
Israeli passengers have told multiple media outlets that two reserve pilots took control of the cockpit after the Indian captain was severely assaulted.
Fijian news outlet Fijivillage identified Steven as a former Fiji Airways pilot who was among the reserve pilots travelling on board.
According to its report, he took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia and has now been recognised for his bravery.
South African media named the other pilot as Rowan Tooth, who hails from Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
NovaNews, citing an informed source, reported that he attended Kimberley Junior School before moving to Pretoria Boys' High School.
It said he is the son of the late Barry Tooth, a renowned Kimberley and Griquas sporting icon.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Barry Tooth was a former South African cricketer who died last year, and that Rowan Tooth previously flew for South African airline Airlink before joining flydubai in 2023.
Meanwhile, Kenyan reports said Kimotho and Muchina helped attend to the injured captain and kept passengers calm amid the emergency.
Some reports said audio from the flight captured the two speaking in Kiswahili as they coordinated the response.
Last week, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in the September 30 incident, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The honours were presented on Tuesday, October 27, by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, who commended the crew's actions and sense of responsibility.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with other officials.
The honourees thanked the President and said they were proud to receive the recognition, WAM reported, without naming them.