flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar gets UAE’s First Class Order of Zayed II. Which other Indians have received it?

How it differs from top honour given twice to Sheikh Mohammed, once each to Trump, Modi
Dubai: flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured while helping foil the alleged cockpit terror attack on flight FZ1073 on September 30, has been awarded the UAE’s First Class Order of Zayed II.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred it on him and fellow flydubai crew members, on Tuesday, October 27, for their courage and professionalism in ensuring passenger safety and securing the aircraft.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, presented the honours. The President received the crew in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The identities of the other crew members honoured were not released. It is believed that Capt. Smit is the only Indian expat in the group.
Capt. Smit is also believed to be the third Indian to receive the honour.
Former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri received the same honour on September 11, 2019, as he prepared to leave his UAE post. The then President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, conferred it, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented it in Abu Dhabi. It recognised his role in strengthening India–UAE ties.
Last year, Sunjay Sudhir, then India’s ambassador to the UAE, received it on September 17, 2025, for his efforts to advance the two countries’ comprehensive strategic relations.
Both earlier Indian recipients were honoured for diplomatic service, while Captain Smit is recognised for an act of courage.
The First Class Order of Zayed II should not be confused with the Order of Zayed, though both bear the name of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. WAM describes the Order of Zayed as the UAE’s highest civilian honour, given to world leaders and heads of state.
The First Class Order of Zayed II is widely described as the country’s second-highest civilian honour. It usually goes to ambassadors, diplomats and officials.
In 2024, the President had awarded the First Class Order of Zayed II to the UAE’s COP28 negotiating team, along with members of the COP28 Presidency Office and various working groups. Now, the courageous flight crew members have also earned it.
World leaders who received the top honour include Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In fact, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has received the same award twice. On December 2, 2012, the then President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honoured him and Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received the Zayed Order for distinguished development initiatives and community service, while Sheikh Sultan received it for his role in culture and art.
Again, on February 28, 2024, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the Order of Zayed to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. It was in appreciation of their pivotal role in the successful organisation of COP28.
Trump received the Order of Zayed from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on May 15, 2025, during a state visit, in recognition of his efforts to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the US.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the award on Modi, and it was announced on April 4, 2019. It was presented in Abu Dhabi on August 24, 2019, by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was then the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during Modi’s visit. It recognised his role in promoting friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
Just days earlier, on October 23, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Sheikh Mohamed had conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on six UAE ambassadors and heads of mission abroad. The honours recognise work on strategic relations and economic partnerships. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented them. The recipients were:
Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic
Mohammed Hamoud Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland
Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt
Obaid Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand
Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway
Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic
The same announcement named two recipients of the Medal of Independence of First Order.
It is another prestigious state honour awarded to recognise significant contributions to national service, diplomacy and international relations.
The latest recipients are Abdulla Husein Almarzooqi, UAE Consul-General in Mumbai, and Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, former UAE Consul-General in Shanghai.