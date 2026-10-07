Indian expats in UAE salute flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar at Indian Consulate in Dubai

Hero pilot who saved 174 lives honoured at event marking 25 years of PM Modi's service
Dubai: More than 200 Indian expats rose as one at the Indian Consulate auditorium in Dubai on Wednesday to give flydubai’s ‘hero’ pilot Captain Smit Machchhar a standing ovation and a loud, heartfelt tribute to their compatriot credited with saving 174 lives.
The community paid its tribute during a special programme organised by the Consulate, in association with the Indian People Forum(IPF) UAE, to mark 25 years of public service by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The moment came when Jitendra Vaidya, President of IPF UAE, paid tribute to the captain and asked the audience to stand in his honour. The packed hall, including the Consul General of India Dr Vishnu Reddy and other diplomats, responded with sustained applause.
Vaidya said everyday decisions are shaped by knowledge, intelligence and experience, but life sometimes leaves no time for that. "A decision made in a fraction of a second is not based only on your knowledge. It is based on your presence of mind, your courage, your values and your instinct," he said.
"That one decision might cost you your life, or it might save hundreds of lives," he added, noting that the world was now talking about a split-second decision that saved 174 lives.
Addressing the pilot directly, he said: "Captain, you have not only made your family and your colleagues proud, you have made the entire nation proud."
Captain Smit was flying flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, with 174 passengers and crew on board, when he was seriously injured. Authorities said his co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a crash axe in the cockpit and tried to take control of the aircraft. The UAE Attorney General has called it an attempted terrorist attack.
Despite his injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door in his last attempt, allowing crew and passengers to step in and avert a potential disaster. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he received first treatment before being moved to Abu Dhabi.
On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said he "continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health". Authorities are still investigating the incident.
Held under the spirit of "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan", the event hailed the contributions of Modi for the development of India. It is a month-long nationwide public service and outreach campaign running from September 17 to October 17.
Vaidya also spoke about the Prime Minister's journey from grassroots worker to national leader, his vision of Viksit Bharat (a developed India), and the changes India has seen over the past 25 years. A special video traced the milestones and initiatives of that journey.
The Consul General spoke about development across various sectors and India's growing global stature. Siddhartha Balachandran, Chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), shared his views on India's economic transformation, growth and emerging opportunities.
Adding a youthful voice, Sejal, a Grade 10 student of The Indian High School, Dubai, spoke about the aspirations of India's younger generation for a developed and progressive India.