From UAE honours to global praise: How flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar was recognised worldwide

UAE honours flydubai crew as Captain Machchhar earns global praise for his bravery
Dubai: flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar has been praised by leaders across the world after he was seriously injured during a cockpit incident aboard flight FZ1073 on September 30.
Despite his injuries, the Indian pilot managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
His actions have prompted tributes from the UAE, India, Israel and the United States. The UAE has formally honoured the flight’s crew, while Israel has announced a civilian bravery award for Machchhar once he recovers.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on flydubai crew members involved in the incident, recognising their courage and efforts to protect passengers.
The honours were presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members on Tuesday.
Their Highnesses praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in protecting passengers and securing the aircraft, reaffirming that safeguarding people’s safety and security remains a priority for the UAE.
The crew members thanked the UAE President and expressed pride in receiving the honour.
While Machchhar was receiving treatment for his injuries, Sheikh Hamdan visited the captain on October 3, praising his courage, sense of responsibility and commitment to protecting human life.
In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan said the captain had demonstrated “the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life”.
“From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” he said.
Sheikh Hamdan added that the UAE was proud to have Machchhar as part of its team and national story, describing the country as “a nation of compassion ... a nation of peace ... and a nation of life”.
The visit followed the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority’s commendation of Machchhar, the crew and passengers who helped bring the incident under control.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Machchhar for his actions despite being seriously injured.
“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that the pilot had shown “immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others”.
Modi said Machchhar’s valour had helped save lives and avert a major tragedy, and wished him a speedy recovery.
India’s diplomatic representatives also paid tribute to the captain. The Indian Embassy in Israel described his actions as a display of “remarkable courage, composure and devotion to duty”.
India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, praised Machchhar and those who intervened, saying they had turned an “unthinkable tragedy into a safe landing”.
“In the skies above, courage held the line,” Kwatra said.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was monitoring the captain’s condition with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and remained in contact with his family and Saudi authorities. At the time of its statement, the embassy said he was stable and receiving treatment in Tabuk.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Machchhar, saying the captain had been seriously injured but managed to resist the attacker and open the cockpit door.
“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery,” Netanyahu said, adding that the captain’s actions had helped prevent a catastrophic mid-air disaster.
In a video released by his office, Netanyahu told Machchhar: “You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel and you are a hero of the entire world.”
Netanyahu wished the captain a speedy recovery and invited him to Israel as a guest of honour. He also said he hoped Machchhar and Modi would take part in a national ceremony marking Israel’s Independence Day next May.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Machchhar would receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism after recovering from his injuries. The award recognises acts of exceptional civilian bravery.
In a letter to the captain, Herzog praised his courage, professionalism and ability to respond to the threat despite being injured.
“Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe,” Herzog said.
Herzog also drew a comparison with Indian soldiers who risked their lives more than a century ago to liberate cities in the region, saying Machchhar would become part of Israel’s history.
He said he looked forward to welcoming the captain to Jerusalem and presenting the award once he had regained his strength.
Herzog has also presented the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who intervened during the September 30 incident.
The recipients were Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.
They were recognised for helping restrain the attacker and assisting during the emergency. Their actions, alongside those of the flight crew, helped bring the situation under control.
Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, also praised the Indian captain, Israeli passengers and Emirati crew members, saying their courage had helped save the lives of those aboard.
US President Donald Trump praised Machchhar for opening the cockpit door despite being badly injured.
“The pilot was in very bad shape. But in a way, he was a hero to open the door,” Trump said while discussing the incident.
Trump also commended the passengers who intervened, including Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, who described rushing towards the cockpit and helping restrain the attacker.
The incident has also been recognised by the US House of Representatives through House Resolution 1612. The resolution praises Machchhar, off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers for their courage during the emergency.
It recounts the events of September 30 and calls for a full and swift investigation, highlighting the threat that attacks on aircraft pose to international civil aviation.
Support for flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar has extended beyond tributes from world leaders, with members of the UAE community gathering to pray for his recovery after he was seriously injured in a cockpit incident.
At Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir, swamis and devotees came together to pray for the captain. A video shared by the temple showed men, women and children singing devotional songs as priests performed prayers.
The temple said the gathering was held to honour Machchhar’s courage and wish him a full recovery.
“With heartfelt prayers for strength and healing, we pray for his swift and complete recovery and for strength to his family and loved ones during this time,” the temple said.
Machchhar was in command of flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a serious incident unfolded in the cockpit.
Injured during the confrontation, the Indian pilot repeatedly lost consciousness but managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to intervene. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.
The actions of the captain, crew and passengers have since drawn international recognition, with tributes highlighting their efforts to protect those aboard.
Passengers have since recounted how they rushed to help the injured captain and bring the situation under control.
Yaniv Hayoun, who helped restrain the attacker, said Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door before collapsing, allowing passengers to enter.
Dr Shota Musayev, an Israeli dentist travelling on the flight, said he rushed to the cockpit after hearing screams and found the captain seriously injured.
“I was the only doctor on the plane, and eventually I managed to stop the bleeding and stabilise his blood pressure,” Musayev said.
Passenger Adam Pollo told Fox News he would always be grateful for the bravery shown during the incident, describing Machchhar and those who intervened as “angels upon earth”.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also praised the passengers who stepped in, saying: “It’s not a miracle ... it’s called heroism.”
In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Machchhar recalled being struck hard on the back of his head while seated in the cockpit.
He said he had been checking flight information when he suddenly felt a powerful blow. He repeatedly drifted in and out of consciousness.
“I was in and out of consciousness frequently,” he said.
Machchhar recalled the moment he realised he had to act despite his injuries.
“There came a moment when I realised that, and I told myself: Do something. You can’t die like this,” he said.
He described the chaos after the cockpit door opened, as passengers and crew rushed in to help. He also praised the colleague who took control of the aircraft and helped bring the emergency under control.