Crash axe attack on captain reportedly caused head and hand injuries and heavy bleeding
Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday issued a health update on flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured on September 30 when his co-pilot attacked him in what the UAE Attorney General has called an attempted terrorist attack.
In a post on X, the mission said, "Capt. Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health."
The mission said it remains in close touch with his family, doctors and local authorities, extending all possible assistance.
"We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery," it added.
Captain Smit was flying FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, with 174 passengers and crew on board, when the incident unfolded.
Authorities said the co-pilot allegedly attacked him with a crash axe in the cockpit and tried to take control of the aircraft.
Dentist Dr Shota Musaev, a passenger, later described heavy bleeding from the captain's head and left hand, with very deep cuts.
Dr Musaev reportedly said he kept pressure on the wounds with T-shirts and ice for about 45 minutes as the aircraft headed towards Saudi Arabia.
Despite his injuries, Captain Smit had opened the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to intervene and avert a potential disaster.
The Boeing 737 MAX 8 landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he was handed over to doctors.
He was treated there and later transferred to Abu Dhabi, where he is recovering and receiving medical care.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, had visited the captain in hospital and praised him for demonstrating "the highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke to him and praised his actions.
"His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," Modi said.
Netanyahu said he wanted the captain and Modi, whom he described as one of Israel's key international partners, to light a flame at a national ceremony marking Israel's Independence Day next May.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal, who had also paid a visit soon after the captain was airlifted to the UAE, called him a "brave son of India", while the Gujarat government announced he will receive the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award. Authorities are still investigating the incident.