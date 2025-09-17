GOLD/FOREX
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador

Sheikh Abdullah presented the decoration to the Ambassador during a meeting

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presenting the decoration to Sunjay Sudhir.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presenting the decoration to Sunjay Sudhir.

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Zayed II on Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure in the country to strengthening and advancing the joint cooperation and comprehensive strategic relations between the two nations across various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the decoration to the Ambassador during a meeting with him today in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised during the meeting the depth of the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, commending the efforts made by Sunjay Sudhir in developing and strengthening this distinguished relationship during his years of service in the UAE.

For his part, the ambassdor expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed, appreciating the UAE President's wise leadership and the prominent role he plays regionally and internationally.

He also extended his thanks to all government entities in the UAE for the cooperation he received, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission in enhancing the historic relations between the two friendly countries.

