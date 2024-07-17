Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday presented Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, with the Order of Zayed.

The honour was bestowed in recognition of President Widodo’s efforts to strengthen the close relations between the two countries and enhance bilateral cooperation during his time in office.

The awarding of the Order of Zayed, which is considered the highest civilian honour granted by the UAE and is bestowed upon world leaders and heads of state, took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi during the Indonesian President’s state visit to the UAE.

UAE-Indonesia relations

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated that awarding the Order of Zayed to President Joko Widodo is a testament to the personal esteem held for him and the highly valued efforts he has made to advance UAE-Indonesian relations. His Highness expressed his wishes for the Indonesian President’s continued health and well-being, and for further progress and prosperity for the Indonesian people.

President Widodo conveyed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed his pride in receiving the award, as it reflects the distinguished relations between the two countries and bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed, a globally inspiring figure with an enduring legacy of humanitarian values.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - July 17, 2024: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (R) presents a Union Medal to HE Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia (L), during state visit reception for HE Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia (back C), at Qasr Al Watan. Image Credit: WAM

Order of Union

The ceremony also saw Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed present the Order of the Union to Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment. The accolade was given in appreciation of the minister’s sincere efforts in strengthening the strategic relations between the UAE and Indonesia.