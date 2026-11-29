Sheikh Maktoum said that under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE continues to honour its martyrs, ensuring that those who gave their lives in defence of the nation and its principles are never forgotten.