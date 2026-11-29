On Commemoration Day, we honour the values of loyalty, devotion, and sacrifice that lie at the heart of service to the nation. We remember those whose courage and commitment can never be fully captured in words or confined to a single day of remembrance. They remained true to their pledge to God and country, giving their lives in defence of the UAE and its sovereignty, security, and progress. Their sacrifice has left an enduring legacy of honour, courage, and selflessness for generations to come.