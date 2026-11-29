Social workers thank authorities for their support as families begin flying victims home
Ras Al Khaimah/ Dubai: India is taking home the victims of the Ras Al Khaimah bus-truck crash, with the Indian Consulate in Dubai bearing all the expenses of repatriating their mortal remains.
Five days after the crash on Al Watan Road claimed 13 lives, some of the victims have already been flown to India, while others are due to follow.
Social workers helping the families told Gulf News they were carrying out the procedures on behalf of the Consulate, with its approval.
The Consulate confirmed to Gulf News on Sunday that the expenses are being borne from the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), which Indian missions abroad maintain to help their nationals in distress. The mission confirmed that five victims had been repatriated as of Sunday afternoon.
Social workers said all four victims from Kerala, who were among the first to be identified, had been repatriated.
They said Sankeertha Suresh, 26, from Kerala was flown home on Friday. Ashraf Kolangaradi Attenganam, 53, and Hemanth Puthiya Kavil, 29, both from Kerala, and Jignesh Dhanjibhai Sharma, 42, from Gujarat, followed on Saturday.
Muhammed Ashik, 29, from Kerala was repatriated on Sunday.
According to the social workers, one more repatriation was scheduled for Sunday night. Vinod Kumar Brahmamakaka, 31, from Andhra Pradesh was scheduled to be flown home, they said.
The rest of the Indian victims are expected to be repatriated in a day or two.
Dr Nisham Nooruddin, President of the Indian Relief Committee (IRC), said the IRC is helping with the formalities and making the payments on the mission’s behalf, which the mission usually refunds from the ICWF.
In some cases, the required no-objection certificates (NOCs) and death certificates were still awaited from the UAE authorities, the mission said.
Dr Nisham and KMCC volunteer Faisal Purathur, who have also worked alongside the families day and night, praised the Consulate for what they called a great humanitarian gesture.
Faisal, a driving instructor who took leave from work to support the families, also thanked Ras Al Khaimah authorities, including the police, the courts and Emirates Health Services (EHS), for speeding up the formalities.
“We have always been supported by them, but we saw how the authorities were expediting the procedures despite several challenges in the case. They even opened doors for us at night,” he said.
He said staff in various departments had chipped in, and he thanked the many community volunteers from different organisations who joined the effort.
Most of the passengers were returning to the UAE from Oman after completing a visa change trip, according to the travel agency that arranged the journey.
The bus, carrying 41 people, collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside after a breakdown in the early hours of Tuesday, November 24, according to the Ministry of Interior and Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Many were hoping for a fresh start. Some were switching jobs and needed visit visas while their employment visas were processed, and several were returning after their new visit visas were issued from Sharjah.
Some of those on board were due to be married, and at least one had recently tied the knot. Among the Indian victims, Ashraf was a father who had already lost two sons in recent years.
On Thursday, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai had confirmed that one Filipino national was also killed in the crash. More details about the remaining victims are still awaited.