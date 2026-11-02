Joyalukkas unveils 'Joywali Diwali' with free gold bars and festive offers

Light up your celebrations with Joyalukkas' special Diwali offers and gifts
Dubai: This Diwali, the brilliance of gold is set to light up every celebration with exciting offers from Joyalukkas. The world’s favourite jeweller, has unveiled its much-anticipated ‘Joywali Diwali’ promotion campaign. The campaign aims to brings together the timeless traditions of the Festival of Lights and the enduring beauty of fine jewellery, giving customers the chance to celebrate prosperity with exceptional value and the auspicious gift of gold.
The festive offers are valid until 8 November 2026 across all Joyalukkas showrooms in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK, the USA, Australia and India.
At the heart of this year’s celebration is a truly golden line-up of rewards. Shoppers can enjoy:
Free 24K gold bars or cash vouchers on diamond and precious stone jewellery purchases.
Zero making charges on 8 gm 22K gold coins.
0% deduction on old gold exchange.
Get a free 22K gold coin on every purchases of gold jewellery worth Dh4,000 and above, exclusively on Dhanteras, 6 November 2026.
Together, these offers make this season an ideal time to invest in gold, upgrade a cherished collection or find the perfect festive gift.
To make Diwali truly special, Joyalukkas showrooms are showcasing an extensive range of festive collections. Shoppers will find everything from timeless gold ornaments and elaborate bridal sets to diamond jewellery and rare precious stones. Whether customers are looking for traditional temple jewellery, contemporary everyday pieces or statement designs for festive gatherings, there is something to suit every taste, occasion and budget.
Customers in Dubai can also experience the festivities at the newly opened 'Jewel of Joy’ the Middle East’s biggest jewellery showroom in Dubai Gold District. Like every Joyalukkas showroom, it combines elegance and comfort with personalised service but extravagantly.
Diwali is a time for togetherness, gratitude and new beginnings. It celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil and is a moment to share joy with family and friends. At Joyalukkas, this spirit is reflected in every collection and every offer, because jewellery is more than an adornment. It is a symbol of love, prosperity and bonds that bring people together. This festive season, Joyalukkas invites customers to celebrate with gold that shines as brightly as their hopes for the year ahead.
Announcing the festive campaign, John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas Jewellery, said: “Diwali is one of the most cherished festivals across our markets, and it brings us immense joy to be part of our customers’ celebrations. This year, our ‘Joywali Diwali’ campaign is all about giving back, quite literally, with the gift of gold. We have curated special offers and an extraordinary range of collections to make this festive season truly memorable. Whether it is a wedding, a family gathering or a personal milestone, we hope our customers find something that brings them joy and prosperity for years to come. We wish everyone a Diwali filled with light, laughter and golden moments.”