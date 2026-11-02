Joyalukkas unveils 'Joywali Diwali' with free gold bars and festive offers

Announcing the festive campaign, John Paul Alukkas, CEO, Joyalukkas Jewellery, said: “Diwali is one of the most cherished festivals across our markets, and it brings us immense joy to be part of our customers’ celebrations. This year, our ‘Joywali Diwali’ campaign is all about giving back, quite literally, with the gift of gold. We have curated special offers and an extraordinary range of collections to make this festive season truly memorable. Whether it is a wedding, a family gathering or a personal milestone, we hope our customers find something that brings them joy and prosperity for years to come. We wish everyone a Diwali filled with light, laughter and golden moments.”