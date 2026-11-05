Dubai's Global Village announces free entry on November 7: Who can claim it?

A limited-time offer gives visitors another reason to head to the popular attraction
Dubai: Visitors heading to Global Village this weekend could get a second visit at no extra cost, as the popular attraction rolls out a limited complimentary ticket offer on Saturday, November 7.
Under the promotion, anyone who purchases a ticket and visits Global Village on Friday, November 6, will be eligible to claim free admission the following day, subject to availability.
However, the offer is limited to 3,100 complimentary tickets, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visitors must retain their November 6 admission ticket and present it at the Information Booth at the Gate of the World on November 7.
They can then collect a complimentary admission ticket, which can only be used on Saturday, November 7.
The special offer coincides with Global Village's Diwali festivities, scheduled from November 6 to 10.
The five-day programme will feature cultural performances, festive shopping, family entertainment and a 600-drone display.
On November 6, visitors can experience Baithak, a traditional South Asian musical gathering featuring interactive performances.
The celebrations will continue on November 7 with games and opportunities to win prizes, while a special Diwali light show is scheduled for November 8 at 8pm.