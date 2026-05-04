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Buy 4 tickets, pay for one: Global Village drops new Family Special offer

Food and fun are calling your name

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Buy 4 tickets, pay for one: Global Village drops new Family Special offer
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It just got easier to take the fam to Global Village this year! Thanks to the Family Special Offer, you can now buy four tickets to see the family-friendly entertainment centre for the price of one. (Additional tickets can be tacked on too, for Dh7.5 each.)

The  offer is valid for a limited time and available exclusively at Global Village ticketing counters from Sunday to Thursday only. The destination is open from 5pm-midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am from Friday to Saturday.

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Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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