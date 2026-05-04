Buy 4 tickets, pay for one: Global Village drops new Family Special offer

Food and fun are calling your name
It just got easier to take the fam to Global Village this year! Thanks to the Family Special Offer, you can now buy four tickets to see the family-friendly entertainment centre for the price of one. (Additional tickets can be tacked on too, for Dh7.5 each.)
The offer is valid for a limited time and available exclusively at Global Village ticketing counters from Sunday to Thursday only. The destination is open from 5pm-midnight from Sunday to Thursday and until 1am from Friday to Saturday.